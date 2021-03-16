Sudeep Belli Habba Marks 25 Years of Kichcha In Sandalwood

A program dubbed "Sudeep Belli Habba" was organised to celebrate the completion of 25 years of actor Sudeep's career in the film industry.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, senior Sandalwood actors Shivarajkumar, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Arvind, Ravi Shankar, director Sunil Kumar Desai and others from the political and cinema industry were present during the occasion.

Kichcha Sudeep spoke on this occasion and expressed his gratitude to the people who had gathered at the event. "There are so many people here who are older than me. They had started their film journey before my arrival into the film land. I have just travelled following their shadow. I am indebted to all those who gave me opportunities to be a small part of the wonderful history of Kannada films. When I look back, I don't remember the hit movies I have given nor the profit they earned. But only the sweet memories given by the movies appear before my eyes," said Sudeep.

He further said, "I am not the only person who has completed 25 years. Many have contributed directly or indirectly for the completion of my 25 years in the industry. They too have travelled with me these 25 years and I thank all those people on this occasion."

Thank you honbl CM @BSYBJP sir for making the event special wth ur presence. Thank you @NimmaShivanna, #RaviAnna @Ramesh_aravind sir, #Rockline sir for making my journey special. Thanks to team #K3 and Soorappa for a Wonderful evening,,thanks to media and frnz.

Luv & Hugs. 🤗🙏🏼🥂 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) March 16, 2021

Sudeep remembered many people who helped him during the initial stages of his film career. He especially thanked Chief Minister Yediyurappa in particular for all the help he rendered to the film industry during the Corona crisis.

V Ravichandran who spoke on the occasion asked Sudeep to encourage others too along with him and help the industry to grow. He requested all the top actors of the Kannada film industry that were present at the event to do at least 3 movies a year and help the industry to grow further.

Sudeep also thanked the CM and all his colleagues from the industry who made it to the event. Post the event, Sudeep shared a tweet, expressing his gratitude to all who had gathered there.