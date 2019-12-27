Tamilrockers Target Kannada Movie: Avane Srimannarayana Leaked Within Hours Of Release

Rakshit Shetty's Avane Srimmannarayana released in theatres today. The movie is being released in several other languages too. However, the makers had come up with a strategy to release different language movies on different dates. Avane Srimmannarayana has opened to fantastic reviews and the entire crew was thrilled with the response to the movie.

The Kannada fantasy which created much hype before its release has managed to live up to the audience expectations post-release. And sure enough, Avane Srimmannarayana has earned rave reviews from not only fans of Rakshit Shetty but also critics too. Just when the crew got into celebration mode came this dampener that the movie had been leaked on Tamilrockers which is known to upload pirated movies online for free watch.

This is not the first time the illegal website has resorted to such a criminal act. Every time a good movie releases, Tamilrockers release the movie online in no time showing little regard or respect for the fact that it involves the hard work of a talented crew comprising several technicians and actors not to mention the money spent on making the movie.

The latest movie to fall prey to Tamilrockers' illegal act is Rakshit Shetty's Avane Srimannarayana. This is the actor's comeback movie after three years and directed by debutante Sachin Ravi who has received a lot of praise for his work in the movie. Shanvi Srivastav plays the leading lady opposite Rakshit Shetty in this fantasy drama.

If you come across any act of piracy, do report to the cyber cell to stop piracy.