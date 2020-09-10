Tippu Vardhan OTT Release On Vishnuvardhan Birthday

A movie by name "Tippu Vardhan" which shows the conflicts faced by people in different stages of their life will be released worldwide on late Sandalwood actor Sahasasimha Vishnuvardhan's birthday via 'V4 stream' OTT. September 18 marks the birth anniversary of Vishnuvardhan.

The trailer was released recently and many film personalities including famous editor Nagendra Arasu, actor Amith, office bearers of V stream, took part in the event and conveyed their best wishes to the production team.

The unique feature of this project is that M Tippu Vardhan, who is an ardent fan of late Dr Vishnuvardhan, will be seen in a pivotal role of an honest politician.



The actor who himself has helmed the project, has written screenplay and dialogues together with penning lyrics for two songs. The story which will be shown in three stages constitutes good values of a politician, cordial relationships and love among Hindu-Muslim friends, moral values which the disciplined politician exhorts others to follow when there is clash among politicians.



Also, this movie shows an IAS officer's love for kannada and his honest and daring discharge of duties. The others in star cast are Arasikere Keshava Murthy, Insaf khan, Suraj Tippu, Vatagal Nagaraj, Tejaswini, Geeta Priya, Ramya, Michel Madhu, Dr Chikka hejjaji mahadev and others. R Damodhar has composed music for four songs. Camerawork has been done by Babu and editing is done by Kavitha Bhandari. This film shoot was done in Kolar, Bangarpet, Bangalore, and Gajendraghada. The co-producer for this movie is R B Nadaf Gajendraghada.