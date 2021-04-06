Upendra Continues Kabza Shoot Despite Injury

Real star Upendra's upcoming movie "Kabza" which is being made in seven languages is produced and directed by R Chandru. We hear that during a fight sequence Upendra got hit by a rod. The shooting was going on at an oil market. Upendra was injured when his co-actor swung an iron rod during a fight sequence.

In spite of this mishap, Upendra is said to have remained unfazed and he continued with his shooting even though R Chandru insisted on stopping the shooting schedule. Probably, the director in Upendra must have prompted him to continue his work so that shooting would not get affected because of him.

Upendra, who rested for a while, resumed shoot immediately.

Chandru is bent upon creating a record not only at the Indian level but also at international level with the movie. Already, the makers have erected about 40 sets for this movie and the shooting was carried out in most of the sets. The Production team is gearing up to build some more sets for this movie.

While revealing some details, director Chandru said that shooting is going on for the past two months and being a sixty day schedule, the shooting will go on until April end. Chandru was stunned by the attitude of Upendra who decided to continue shoot in spite of the wound. He said that he was spellbound on seeing the will power of the actor. Upendra was seen busy with a shot while Chandru was busy sharing this with the media.