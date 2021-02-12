Uppi's Kabza To Set Rolling From Feb 25

Sandalwood director R Chandru's much-awaited movie 'Kabza" is all set to go on floors again on February 25. As per reports, four sets are being erected for this movie.

The story of 'Kabza" revolves around underworld incidents that happened during the 80s. Expectations about this movie have increased after the recent inclusion of the actor Kichcha Sudeep in this movie to team with Upendra who is already in the star cast. The team which has planned to release this movie at Pan India level in about 7 languages is yet to finalise the actors to play the female leads.

Upendra is super busy with a lot of activities. He is one of the most sought after actors in the Kannada film industry.

Meanwhile, a lot of Kannada movies are gearing up to hit theatres. Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru will release in theatres on February 19 while Darshan's Roberrt too is set to hit theatres in March.

The Karnataka government recently gave a go ahead to theatre owners to allow 100pc seat occupancy after several members from the fraternity put in a request to the Karnataka government not to make filmmakers suffer as they had already incurred huge losses following the pandemic shutdown.

Meanwhile, the makers of Pogaru have decided to hold a grand audio release for the movie in Davanagere which is likely to be attended by Upendra. Yash, Sudeep and Darshan are the other actors who are expected to attend the event.