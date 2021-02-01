Was So Much Hype Necessary: Puneeth Rajkumar on Hostel Hudugaru Bekagidhare Poster

Many peculiar things keep happening in cinema industries. People working in this industry have to bear with people of diverse attitudes and mentalities.



Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar always encourages innovative initiations of young directors and producers. Now, the actor has made unusual comments about a movie which has gone viral on social media.



Usually, it is a trend for today's young producers and directors to get their posters, trailers, and teasers released by famous stars in the industry.



Now l, recently a young cinema team had approached Puneeth requesting him to release their Cinema poster. But the actor is sarcastically said to have commented after releasing the poster. "What is this? it looks like a memory card! Was such a buildup needed to release this poster!"



The title of this movie is "Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare". To suit this unusual title, the poster also looks different resembling a memory card. When Puneeth passed this comment after releasing the poster, the team is said to have got offended! There is also a tag line on this poster Which States "Worst movie ever made in the history of cinema".



In the video teaser released by the makers, Puneeth Rajkumar can be seen telling the team in this video "Looks like this is a worst movie. Do some good work instead of doing these things." This video has gone viral on social media. Really speaking Puneeth has not said this deliberately. This is an Innovative concept designed by the team to release the poster. With this kind of promotion, "Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare" has created a lot of expectations among movie buffs.



The movie is helmed by Nithin Krishna Murthy while famous music director Ajaneesh Lokanath has composed the music. The Camera work is being done by Arvind Kashyap. Netizens have lauded this new concept of releasing the poster by the Production team.



Director Nithin Krishna Murthy who had worked earlier in an entertainment channel has created sensation by merely launching this poster in an innovative way. Even prior to the release of this poster, the director had created inquisitiveness among cine buffs by planning a creative concept. He had made use of Ravivarma paintings and depicted them as if the characters in the paintings were speaking. This too had gone viral on social media.



Hostel Hudugaru Bekagidhare is being produced under the banner 'Gulmohar films' and 'Varun Studios'. The entire movie is shot naturally. Opportunity has beem given to more than 30 new artists in this movie. About 7,000 people had auditioned for this movie which will have two lead actresses. However, we are yet to hear about the theme and Star cast of this movie.