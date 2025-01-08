Watch: Teaser of Yash’s Upcoming Film ‘Toxic’, Full Trailer Coming Soon

The first teaser for Toxic was released on the birthday of Kannada actor Yash, giving fans a first look at his stylish appearance. In the teaser, Yash walks into a fancy nightclub, hinting at an exciting night ahead. He shared the Toxic: Birthday Peek teaser on his official X page, with the caption "UNLEASHED!!"

In the 59-second video, Yash enters the high-end club 'Paraiiso' wearing a white suit and fedora, smoking a cigar. Inside the club, things get heated as Yash shares a flirty moment with a woman.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, known for Moothon and Liar's Dice, Toxic is produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The full trailer will be available soon on the website, so keep an eye out for updates! The official release date has not been announced yet.

Watch it here: