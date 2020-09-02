What Shivarajkumar Said About Sandalwood Link To Drugs

Sandalwood hat trick hero Shivarajkumar has expressed his views about the prevailing buzz in the industry about the drug mafia. Several people in the industry are speaking for and against this topic, but the Century star who was recently appointed as the leader of the Kannada film industry, feels that any industry will have good and bad but people should be judicious to look at the good aspects.

Whatever we do for fun should not affect society as we are living in a system. He felt that we should set good examples for society.

"The fact about whether we have drug practice in the industry or not is subject to police verification and we cannot have a say in this. As far as I know, in all the cinema projects I have worked so far, I have not come across any such activities in the industry. I have never been a direct witness to it. The artists and technicians have focused only on their job. If anybody makes such mistakes in any industry, let them get punished and it is not fair to speak in favour of such people. Also it is not fair to blame all the people in the industry," opined the actor.

It is not enough if the leaders and elders in the industry just be cautious about such menace, but each and every one has to get awareness about this, said the actor. It is a known fact that close on the heels of the drug link to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the NCB arrested a smalltime Kannada TV serial actress who claimed to be supplying drugs to several big celebrities in the Kannada film industry.

Soon after, Sandalwood director Indrajit Lankesh too came out in the open to say that he was aware of the drug menace in the industry. He also said that he was willing to reveal the names of those involved in drugs.

The NCB recently summoned him to get more details and vowed to investigate fairly. The CCB too has asked the director to appear before them. On the other hand, the NCB is said to have found a notebook with the accused with names of well known actors and musicians in the industry.