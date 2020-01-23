Will Duniya Vijay's Salaga Live Up To Its Hype?

Sandalwood actor Duniya Vijay always stays in the news for one reason or the other. Besides his movies, his personal life too has grabbed headlines on several occasions. The latest is his recent birthday celebrations.

The Kannada actor recently cut a huge cake with a sword at his residence in Hosakerehalli in Banasankari 3rd stage. The actor's fan were mighty kicked about it and the photo was widely circulated on social media. A video of Duniya Vijay cutting the cake went viral and caught the attention of Bengaluru police too.

It is being reported that Girinagar police summoned the Sandalwood actor and asked him to explain the use of sword to cut his birthday cake as it violates the Arms Act.The actor on his part, is said to have apologised for his act.

The actor is busy with his next project titled Salaga. The film is in its post production stage. The movie's music has received a lot of rave reviews, thanks to Charan Raj's compositions. Sanjana Anand plays the leading lady opposite Duniya Vijay in the movie. Achyuth Kumar, Triveni Rao and Yash Shetty essay key roles in the movie. The makers of Salaga dropped the teaser to coincide with the actor's 46th year birthday celebrations. The Salaga teaser was launched by none other than Realstar Upendra. Salaga is bankrolled by KP Sreekanth and has generated a lot of buzz on social media. The producer's earlier venture was Shivarajkumar's Tagaru which on to become a super duper hit.

The big budget movie Salaga is said to be an action entertainer. Duniya Vijay's Salaga will hit theatres on February 23. Fans of the actor have already begun the countdown for the movie with trending hashtags. The actor too has pinned big hopes on his much hyped movie. Will the film will live up the expectations of the audience? We will soon know.