Will Samhaarini Revive Pooja Gandhi's Career?

Sandalwood actress Pooja Gandhi, of "Mungaru Male" fame, is back in the film industry. The actress, who was in the movie "Dandupalya 3' in 2018 was away from movies all these days. Now, this monsoon beauty is back in action through her movie "Samhaarini".

In-between, the actress was not idling her time. She was engaged in many enterprising activities. She has even started a new business with the name "Medical Supply Chain" which is indulged in supplying medical equipments and medicines. She is closely monitoring her business.

"I am enjoying corporate life besides movies. This is a different field and I am still learning," says Pooja Gandhi. When asked about her marriage pooja said , "The time is now right. I am happily single for the time being. Let me see what will happen in future. I will keep you posted if any such things happen." Pooja Gandhi starrer "Samhaarini" will hit screens in the month of April.

We hear that this would be an action movie. The team has already released the motion poster of the movie. This movie is being produced under the banner "2M Cinemas" and is helmed by Jawahar.

The film is bankrolled by K V Shabarish. Pooja Gandhi will be seen in a unique role in Samhaarini like a lady taking revenge against the bad society. The actor will be seen in a full fledged action character for the first time in her career. The team which has completed the entire shooting is gearing up to release the movie in theatres shortly. The team feels that this movie will revive the career of actress in the film industry. Now, the team is busy with the post production work of the movie.