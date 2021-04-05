Yuvarathnaa: Karnataka Govt Revokes Theatre Norms For Puneeth Rajkumar

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's latest release 'Yuvarathnaa' which hit theatres on April 1, has faced a stumbling block! It is known that in view of the second wave of Coronavirus, the Karnataka government imposed fifty percent occupancy in theatres, which did not go down well with industry people.



Appu's movie was released on April 1 after a span of two years and his fans were in full zeal to watch the movie in theatres. While his fans were in festive mood to welcome this movie, Corona played havoc again. Besides, the movie is also getting mixed reactions.

As for as the box office collection on the first day is concerned, we hear that the movie has collected about 7-8 crores. Some producers hesitated to release their movies after lockdown but some small budget movies were released. Dhruva Sarja starrer 'Pogaru' was released on February 19, and it had earned 8 crores on the very first day. But later, about 16 scenes of this movie were removed after it was found that the movie had scenes demeaning the Brahmin community.

The Kannada version of Challenging star Darshan's "Roberrt" earned Rs 17.24 crores on the very first day. Totally, this movie earned about 100 crores within about 20 days which is a record by itself. Now, the imposition of 50 percent occupancy rule in theatres by the government has made Puneeth unhappy. It is known that movie buffs dared to come to theatres to watch the movies.

But now, these Covid restrictions has become a deterrent for them. Now, it remains to be seen whether people will make this movie win at the box office or not considering the fact that Karnataka government revoked its decision following Puneeth meeting the chief minister of Karnataka, Bs Yediyurappa.

"Yuvarathnaa", which is directed by Santosh Anandram was released in about 400 theatres. In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the movie was released in 200 theatres. The movie has received a warm reception from the Telugu audience too.