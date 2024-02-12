Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ roars to success online

Tollywood director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's recent pan-Indian film, "Animal," has been making headlines not only for its commercial success but also for the controversies it has stirred. Despite facing criticism, the film has achieved significant milestones online, establishing itself as a force to be reckoned with in the digital space.

Recently, "Animal" secured the title of the most-viewed Indian movie on the OTT platform Netflix. Impressively, it held its position in the platform's global charts for two consecutive weeks in the non-English film category. The film's popularity transcending borders is a testament to its compelling narrative and star-studded cast.

In addition to its Netflix success, the album released alongside the movie, offered as a Deluxe Edition, has set a new record. It became the fastest Indian album to accumulate over 500 million streams on Spotify, further solidifying the impact of "Animal" on the entertainment landscape.

Boasting an ensemble cast featuring A-listers such as Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and Rashmika Mandanna, "Animal" continues to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline and powerhouse performances. As the film continues to ride the wave of success, anticipation is building for its sequel, "Animal Park," scheduled to commence filming later this year.

Despite controversies, "Animal" stands tall as a cinematic triumph, leaving an indelible mark on the industry and setting high expectations for its forthcoming installment. As fans eagerly await the sequel, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's vision seems poised to continue its dominance in the pan-Indian film arena.