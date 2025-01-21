Live
Just In
‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’ reaches Rs. 100 Cr share milestone
Venkatesh’s latest film, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, continues to dominate the box office, setting new records across the Telugu film industry. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the wholesome entertainer has crossed significant milestones, earning a remarkable 12.5 Cr share in the Telugu states and 16.12 Cr share worldwide on its 6th day.
The film has now achieved an all-time industry milestone by surpassing the 9 Cr+ share of Rajamouli’s RRR on its 6th day, recording the highest collections for any Telugu movie on the same day. In addition to this, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam has already crossed the 100 Cr+ share mark globally, a testament to its widespread appeal and strong performance.
Internationally, the film has been equally successful, crossing the 2 Million mark in North America alone. Experts predict that the film will surpass the 3 Million milestone by the time its theatrical run concludes, cementing its place as a major box office success.
Not only has Sankranthiki Vasthunnam become the highest earner for Venkatesh in North America, but it has also set a new record for director Anil Ravipudi and producer Dil Raju in the region, further highlighting the film's massive success. With impressive earnings both domestically and internationally, the film is on track to achieve even greater milestones in the coming weeks.