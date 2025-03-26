‘Santhana Prapthirasthu’ strikes a chord with magical melody ‘Naalo Edho’

The upcoming musical family entertainer, "Santhana Prapthirasthu," is gaining traction with its engaging promotional content. The film's musical promotions kicked off with the launch of the enchanting melody "Naalo Edho" at Radio Mirchi office.

Composed by Sunil Kashyap, the song beautifully captures the on-screen romance of Vikranth and Chandini Chowdary. With heartfelt lyrics by Sreejo, the track highlights tender moments of love. Sung by Dinker Kalvala and Aditi Bhavaraju, the soulful composition, touching lyrics, and soothing vocals make it truly addictive.

The film is backed by Madhura Sreedhar Reddy and Nirvi Hariprasad Reddy, with Sanjeev Reddy at the helm. The recently released teaser, unveiled by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has already received an overwhelming response. The film also features Vennela Kishore, Tharun Bhascker, Abhinav Gomatam, Muralidhar Goud, and Jeevan Kumar, ensuring a laughter-filled ride.

Produced under Madhura Entertainment and Nirvi Arts, the screenplay is penned by Sheikh Dawood Ji, known for "Venkatadri Express," "Express Raja," and "Ek Mini Katha." With its captivating music and promising ensemble, "Santhana Prapthirasthu" is shaping up to be an exciting family entertainer.