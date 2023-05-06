Sara Ali Khan And Vicky Kaushal’s Untitled Movie Will Be Released On This Date…

Bollywood’s young actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan teamed up for the first time to deliver a beautiful love tale. Being ace filmmaker Laxman Utekar’s directorial, there are many expectations on it. Already we witnessed the makers of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan movie finalizing the release date and now the makers of this untitled film also locked their arrival date. Even before revealing the title, they locked the release date and surprised the fans of these two talented actors.



Bollywood’s ace PR Taran Adarsh confirmed this news through his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing Vicky and Sara’s romantic poster, he also wrote, “VICKY KAUSHAL - SARA ALI KHAN: 2 JUNE RELEASE... Producer Dinesh Vijan’s #VickyKaushal - #SaraAliKhan starrer to release on 2 June 2023... Title will be announced on 16 May, #VickyKaushal’s birthday… Directed by Laxman Utekar.”

This untitled movie is helmed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Jio Studios banner. According to the sources, the plot showcases a small-town love story set in Madhya Pradesh. The shooting of this movie is already wrapped up in January…