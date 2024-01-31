Savarkar was always ahead of time, says Randeep Hooda

Actor Randeep Hooda, making his directorial debut with the upcoming biopic ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’, believes VD Savarkar's legacy is more relevant than ever. The film, set for release on March 22, chronicles the compelling journey of the iconic freedom fighter, with Randeep portraying the titular character alongside Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial.

Reflecting on the project, Randeep expressed the challenges and growth he experienced during the nearly two-year endeavor. As both director and actor, he sees the film as an opportunity to shed light on the crucial role of the armed revolution in India's fight for independence.

Randeep emphasized Savarkar's foresight, stating that the visionary leader was always ahead of his time and holds increased significance in the present era. The actor-turned-director is confident that the biopic will contribute to a broader understanding of Savarkar's contributions to the freedom struggle.

Produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Randeep Hooda, Sandeep Singh & Yogesh Rahar, with co-producers including Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty, the film is set to release in Hindi and Marathi on March 22, promising to be a powerful portrayal of VD Savarkar's enduring legacy.