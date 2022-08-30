September Movie Calendar: Check Out The Films And Shows That Are Ready To Hit The Theatres And Small Screens Next Month…

The coming month September is filled with all the most-awaited movies. Right from Karan Johar's Brahmastra to Mani Ratnam's dream project Ponniyin Selvan part 1, it holds a few interesting movies. In Tollywood, there are 6 movies which locked their release dates and coming to Bollywood, there are five in the kitty. Along with the theatrical releases, even the popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix also released their list of new shows and web series…



So, take a look at the below-listed new movies and shows and mark your dates in the calendars!

Bollywood

1. Cuttputlli

Release Date: 2nd September, 2022

Release Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Chandrachur Singh, Sargun Mehta, Gurpreet Ghuggi and Hrishitaa Bhatt

Director: Ranjit M Tewari

Genre: Psychological crime thriller film (remake of the 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan)

Going with earlier released trailer, it showcased Akshay in an intense cop avatar. It started off by showing the beautiful scenery of the small town, Kasauli but then the trailer turns into an intense one as Akshay is seen in search of a serial killer who already murdered 2 girls. The killer drops the bodies in public places and throws a challenge to the police department. But then a schoolmaster who is seen being strict with the students will be doubted as the killer. So, we need to wait and watch how Akshay and his team will catch the murderer.

2. Brahmastra

Release Date: 9th September, 2022

Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Genre: Fantasy Adventure

The earlier released trailer showcased how Ranbir Kapoor aka Shiva who essayed the role of a next-to-door boy is unaware of his supernatural powers. He falls in love with Alia aka Isha and then gets to know about his mission to protect the world through Amitabh Bachchan who is seen as 'Guru'. Shiva holds the power of 'Agni' while Nagarjuna aka Aniket holds the power of 1000 Nandi's. Coming to Mouni Roy, she is the main antagonist and is introduced as 'Junoon' who aims to capture the world with her dark powers. So, we need to wait and watch how Shiva will stop her from succeeding in her mission.

3. Babli Bouncer

Release Date: 23rd September, 2022

Release Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Star Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Bajaj, Sahil Vaid, Saanand Verma, Saurabh Shukla, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty and Yohani

Director: Madhur Bhandarkar

Genre: Coming-of-age, feel good and light-hearted story

It is the fictional story of a female bouncer that is set in North India - Asola Fatepur. Tamannah is essaying the titular role and will be seen as a female bouncer in this movie.

4. Chup

Release Date: 23rd September, 2022

Star Cast: Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salman, Pooja Bhat and Shreya Dhanwanthary

Director: R Balki

Genre: Romantic psychological thriller

5. Vikram Vedha

Release Date: 30th September, 2022

Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan as Vedha

• Saif Ali Khan as Vikram

• Radhika Apte as Vikram's wife

• Rohit Saraf as Vedha's brother

• Yogita Bihani as Chanda

• Sharib Hashmi as Babloo

Director: Pushkar–Gayathri

Genre: Neo-noir action thriller film

Speaking about the Vikram Vedha movie, it is the remake of Kollywood's 2017 movie with the same name. Saif Ali Khan is essaying the role of a cop while Hrithik will be seen as a gangster in this movie.

Going with the teaser, it starts off with Saif and Hrithik being focused in a room. Hrithik starts narrating a story to Saif and then a few glimpses of their heroic acts are seen. Saif looked classy as a Police officer on the other side Hrithik is totally deadly in the gangster appeal and kills his enemies ruthlessly. So, we need to wait and watch to know who will win among these two and the ultimate battle between good and evil elements!

Tollywood

1. Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga

Release Date: 2nd September, 2022

Star Cast: Vaisshnav Tej, Ketika Sharma, Naresh Senior, Prabhu, Naveen Chandra, Tulasi, Srilakshmi, Pragathi, Subbaraju, Satya Akkela, Rajkumar, Raghubabu and Jhansi

Director: Gireesaaya

Genre: Love and family drama

Vaishnav and Ketika are relatives and part ways due a small misunderstanding in their childhood itself. But after a few years, they once again meet and fall for each other. Vaishnav is seen a doctor and his lovely family is also introduced in the trailer. But the twist in the tale comes when Vaishnav enmity with the antagonist turns violent!

2. Oke Oka Jeevitham

Release Date: 9th September, 2022

Star Cast: Sharwanand, Ritu Varma, Amala Akkineni, Nassar, Ravi Raghavendra, Yog Japee, Jay Adithya, Nithyaraj, Vennala Kishore, Ali and Hitesh

Director: Shree Karthick

Genre: Science Fiction Drama

Going with the plot, scientist Nasser will be seen introducing his unique time machine which allows people to travel past or future once itself. Nasser asks Sharwa, Priyadarshi and Vennela Kishore to safeguard the machine and it turns out how these three besties time travel to their past. We all need to wait to know their experiences!

3. Krishna Vrinda Vihari

Release Date: 23rd September, 2022

Star Cast: Naga Shourya, Shirley Setia, Radhika Sarathkumar, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Brahmaji and Amitash Pradhan

Director: Anish Krishna

Genre: Romantic drama

4. Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali

Release Date: 16th September, 2022

Star Cast: Sudheer Babu, Krithi Shetty, Srinivas Avasarala, Vennela Kishore and Rahul Ramakrishna

Director: Mohana Krishna Indraganti

Genre: Romantic drama

The teaser introduced Sudheer Babu as a successful filmmaker who directs 6 blockbusters. But this time he wants to direct a female-centric movie and begins his search for the lead actress. Then he finds the beautiful Krithi Shetty but she denies acting in his movie. Krithi Shetty aka Alekhya being an eye doctor, looked classy in the teaser but after a few attempts Sudheer Babu succeeds in making her accept the role. We need to wait and watch how the reel movie will blossom the love between the lead actors.

5. Gurtunda Seetakalam

Release Date: 23rd September, 2022

Star Cast: Satya Dev, Tamannah Bhatia, megha Akash, Kavya Shetty and Suhasini Mani Ratnam

Director: Nagasekhar

Genre: Love drama

Gurthunda Seetakalam movie is the official remake of 2020 Kannada film Love Mocktail and the plot deals with a middle-aged software employee who faces several heartbreaks and is in search of pure love!

6. Saakini Daakini

Release Date: 16th September, 2022

Star Cast: Regina Cassandra, Nivetha Thomas and Bhanu Chander

Director: Sudheer Varma

Genre: Action Comedy movie (remake of 2017 South Korean film Midnight Runners)

The teaser showcases young police trainees Shalini and Damimi share a room during their training sessions. One is a complete foodie and the other one is seen suffering from OCD. Initially they fight with each other but after they fall in trouble, they together take a toll on the antagonists and show off their power!

Now, let us check the new releases of OTT platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix…

Amazon Prime

Arriving Sept. 1

• American Ninja Warrior seasons 12-13

• Friday Night Lights seasons 1-5

• Texicanas

• WAGS Miami seasons 1-2

• 21 Grams

• 23:59

• A Family Thing

• The Adjustment Bureau

• The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

• American Beauty

• American Ninja

• American Ninja 2: The Confrontation

• American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt

• American Ninja 4: The Annihilation

• An American Werewolf in London

• Apartment 143

• Autumn in New York

• Bad Influence

• Big Top Pee-Wee

• Black Sunday

• Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows

• The Blair Witch Project

• Cabin Fever

• Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

• The Clan

• Cold Creek Manor

• Crazy Heart

• The Descent

• The Dilemma

• Dust 2 Glory

• Employee of the Month

• Europa Report

• The Expendables

• The Expendables 2

• The Expendables 3

• Failure to Launch

• Fight Club

• Frontera

• The Ghost and the Darkness

• Gorky Park

• Hard Eight

• He Got Game

• Heartburn

• Here Comes the Devil

• How to Train Your Dragon

• I Saw The Devil

• I'm Still Here

• In Time

• Instructions Not Included

• Intersection

• Jason's Lyric

• Juan of the Dead

• Legally Blonde

• Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

• Let the Right One In

• The Lifeguard

• Love Story

• Loving Pablo

• Mandrill

• The Mod Squad

• Moonlight & Valentino

• Mother!

• The Motorcycle Diaries

• Mr. Baseball

• My Beautiful Laundrette

• Night Falls on Manhattan

• Open Water

• The Out-of-Towners

• The Package

• Pulse

• The Recruit

• Reign of Fire

• Rescue Dawn

• Rings

• Role Models

• Role Models Unrated

• Ronaldo

• Rookie of the Year

• Roxanne

• The Sacrament

• Save The Last Dance

• Shattered

• The Silence of the Lambs

• Sin Nombre

• Skyfall

• Staying Alive

• Superstar

• Support Your Local Sheriff

• The Transporter

• Troll Hunter

• Uncommon Valor

• The Usual Suspects

• Van Wilder: Freshman Year

• Vicky Cristina Barcelona

• Wanted

• War of The Worlds

• Weekend at Bernie's

• We're No Angels

• Wild Bill

• The Young Victoria

• Yours, Mine & Ours

Arriving Sept. 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — Prime Video Original series premiere

Arriving Sept. 7

• He Is Psychometric

• Prison Playbook

• Reply 1988

• Reply 1994

• Search: WWW

• Signal

• The Crowned Clown

Arriving Sept. 9

• Aline

• Flight/Risk — Prime Video Original documentary premiere

Arriving Sept. 15

Thursday Night Football

Arriving Sept. 16

• Dog

• Firebird

• Goodnight Mommy — Prime Video Original film premiere

• The Outfit

Arriving Sept. 19

Heatwave

Arriving Sept. 21

Prisma

Arriving Sept. 23

• September Mornings season 2

• Firestarter (2022)

• Memory

Arriving Sept. 27

Our Idiot Brother

Arriving Sept. 30

• Jungle

• Un Extraño Enemigo season 2

• Ambulance (2022)

• My Best Friend's Exorcism

What's coming to Amazon Freevee in September 2022

Arriving Sept. 1

Series

• The Suze Orman Show (2002)

• Murder, She Wrote (1984)

• Murder, She Wrote: A Story to Die For (2000)

• Banacek, Seasons 1-2 (1972)

• Models of the Runway, seasons 1-2 (2009)

• The Rockford Files, seasons 1-6 (1974)

Movies

• 1917 (2019)

• All About My Mother (1999)

• Annie (2014)

• As Good as It Gets (1997)

• Bad Teacher (2011)

• Broken Embraces (2009)

• Can't Hardly Wait (1998)

• Charlie's Angels (2000)

• Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle (2003)

• Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

• Criminal (2016)

• Cristiada (2012)

• Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)

• God's Not Dead (2014)

• Happy Feet (2006)

• Happy Feet Two (2011)

• Hidden Figures (2016)

• Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)

• Leatherheads (2008)

• Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

• Madea's Family Reunion (2006)

• Matador (1986)

• Match Point (2005)

• Pain and Glory (2019)

• Silence (2016)

• Stop-Loss (2008)

• The Bone Collector (1999)

• The Huntsman: Winter's War (2016)

• The Longest Ride (2015)

• There's Something About Mary (1998)

• Volver (2006)

• Where's the Money (2017)

• Whiplash (2014)

• How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

Netflix

TBA

• Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — NETFLIX ANIME

• The Great British Baking Show: Collection 10 — NETFLIX SERIES

• Plan A Plan B — NETFLIX FILM

• Who Likes My Follower? — NETFLIX SERIES

September 1

• Fenced In — NETFLIX FILM

• JoJo's Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24 — NETFLIX ANIME

• Liss Pereira: Adulting — NETFLIX COMEDY

• Love in the Villa — NETFLIX FILM

• Off the Hook — NETFLIX SERIES

• Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

• A Cinderella Story

• A Clockwork Orange

• A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

• A Knight's Tale

• A Little Princess

• American Beauty

• Austin Powers in Goldmember

• Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

• Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

• Barbie Mermaid Power

• The Bridges of Madison County

• Clueless

Clueless

• Despicable Me

• Despicable Me 2

• Dolphin Tale 2

• Friday After Next

• He's Just Not That Into You

• I Survived a Crime: Season 1

• If Beale Street Could Talk

• The Italian Job

• John Q

• Just Friends

• Little Nicky

• Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

• Next Friday

• The Notebook

• Resident Evil

• Resident Evil: Apocalypse

• Resident Evil: Retribution

• Road House

• Save the Last Dance

• Scarface

• Snow White & the Huntsman

• Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1

• This Is 40

Devil in Ohio

September 2

• Buy My House — NETFLIX SERIES

• Dated and Related — NETFLIX SERIES

• Devil in Ohio — NETFLIX SERIES

• Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

• Fakes — NETFLIX SERIES

• The Festival of Troubadours — NETFLIX FILM

• Ivy & Bean — NETFLIX FAMILY

• Ivy & Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go — NETFLIX FAMILY

• Ivy & Bean: Doomed to Dance — NETFLIX FAMILY

• You're Nothing Special — NETFLIX SERIES

September 3

Little Women — NETFLIX SERIES

September 5

• Call the Midwife: Series 11

• Cocomelon: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY

• Once Upon a Small Town — NETFLIX SERIES

• Vampire Academy

September 6

• Bee and PuppyCat — NETFLIX FAMILY

• Get Smart With Money — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

• Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth — NETFLIX COMEDY

• Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy — NETFLIX COMEDY

• Untold: The Race of the Century — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 7

• Chef's Table: Pizza — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

• Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Cobra Kai Season 5

• Cobra Kai (Credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix)

September 8

• Entrapped — NETFLIX SERIES

• Diorama — NETFLIX FILM

September 9

• Cobra Kai: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

• End of the Road — NETFLIX FILM

• Merli. Sapere Aude: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

• No Limit — NETFLIX FILM

• Narco-Saints — NETFLIX SERIES

September 12

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 13

• Colette

• Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum — NETFLIX COMEDY

• In the Dark: Season 4

September 14

• Broad Peak — NETFLIX FILM

• The Catholic School — NETFLIX FILM

• El Rey, Vincent Fernandez — NETFLIX SERIES

• Heartbreak High — NETFLIX SERIES

• The Lorenskog Disappearance — NETFLIX SERIES

• Sins of Our Mother — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 15

• Dogs in Space: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

• Intervention: Season 21

• Terim — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Do Revenge

• Do Revenge (Credit: Kim Simms/Netflix)

September 16

• The Brave One — NETFLIX SERIES

• Do Revenge — NETFLIX FILM

• Drifting Home — NETFLIX ANIME

• Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

• Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance — NETFLIX FAMILY

• I Used to Be Famous — NETFLIX FILM

• Jogi — NETFLIX FILM

• Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

• Mirror, Mirror — NETFLIX FILM

• Santo — NETFLIX SERIES

• Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

• This Is the End

• Travelin' Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall

September 19

God Dog Go: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 20

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream — NETFLIX COMEDY

September 21

• Designing Miami — NETFLIX SERIES

• Fortune Seller: A TV Scam — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

• Iron Chef Mexico — NETFLIX SERIES

• The Perfumier — NETFLIX FILM

• The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Blonde

• Blonde (Credit: Netflix)

September 22

• The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

• Karma's World: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

• Snabba Cash: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

• Thai Cave Rescue — NETFLIX SERIES

September 23

• A Jazzman's Blues — NETFLIX FILM

• ATHENA — NETFLIX FILM

• The Girls at the Back — NETFLIX SERIES

• Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

• Lou — NETFLIX FILM

• Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 24

• Dynasty: Season 5

• Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy — NETFLIX FILM

September 26

• A Trip to Infinity — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

• My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 27

• Elysium

• The Munsters

• Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY

September 28

• Blonde — NETFLIX FILM

• Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

• Inheritance

• Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

• Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

September 29

The Empress — NETFLIX SERIES

September 30

• Anikulapo — NETFLIX FILM

• Entergalactic — NETFLIX SPECIAL

• Floor Is Lava: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

• Human Playground — NETFLIX SERIES

• Phantom Pups — NETFLIX FAMILY

• Rainbow — NETFLIX FILM

• What We Leave Behind

Leaving This Month:

• Quantico: Seasons 1-3

• Freaks

• The Vampire Diaries: Seasons 1-8

• Nightcrawler

• How to Train Your Dragon 2

• Offspring: Seasons 1-7

• Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-6

• Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style

• Saved by the Bell: The College Years

• Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas

• Skylines

• Dark Skies

• Dark Matter: Seasons 1-3

Gotham

• Blade Runner 2049

• Blade Runner: The Final Cut

• Gotham: Seasons 1-5

• 3 Ninjas: Kick Back

• Argo

• Boogie Nights

• Catch Me If You Can

• The Cave

• Constantine

• Dirty Harry

• Dumb and Dumber

• Full Metal Jacket

• I Am Legend

• Insidious

• Made of Honor

• Mean Girls

• My Babysitter's a Vampire: Seasons 1-2

• Old School

• The Perfect Storm

• The Rite

• Seven

• The Sweetest Thing

• Taxi Driver

• The Talented Mr. Ripley

So guys, enjoy watching these new releases in both OTT and theatres…