Seven Hills Productions coming with a story of a middle-class boy

Seven Hills Productions is coming with its production No 3 starring Gautham Krishna as the protagonist, Shweta Awasthi and Ramya Kumalleti as the female leads directed by P Naveen Kumar. Satish Kumar is bankrolling this film

This film, which is being shot at a fast pace has completed three schedules so far. Satish Kumar has previously gained good recognition with the film 'Battala Ramaswamy Biopic.' The first look and teaser will be released soon.

The director said, "This is the story of a middle-class boy who has grown from a student to a corporate level. The film will entertain all sections of audience from youth to family audience. We will announce the title soon.”

The producer said, "We have successfully completed three schedules. The title and first look will be released soon. Movie is coming pout very well and we hope audience will encourage us.”