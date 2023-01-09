Shaakuntalam Trailer: A Whimsical Love Tale Of Shakuntala And King Dushyant…

Till now we have witnessed many periodic stories of the epic tale Mahabharata on the big screen. But now, ace filmmaker Gunasekhar is all set to showcase the beautiful love story of King Dushyant and Shakuntala with his Shaakuntalam. Samantha is the first time sharing screen space in a periodic movie… Essaying the role of queen Shakuntala in this movie, she is all set to showcase her epic love story with King Dushyant. Having Allu Arjun's little angel Arha as Bharata in this movie, all the fans of the stylish star are also awaiting to witness her on the big screens. As promised, the makers dropped the Shaakuntalam trailer on social media and treated the netizens and fans of Sam too…



Even Samantha, Neelima, Dev Mohan and Gunasekhar shared the trailer on their Twitter pages along with the makers… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, she also wrote, "#ShaakuntalamTrailer is here! https://bit.ly/ShaakuntalamTrailer This FEB 17, experience the #EpicLoveStory unfold only in theatres. #Shaakuntalam @Gunasekhar1".

Going with the trailer, it starts off with a voice-over doling out the history of Shakuntala and King Dushyant. She is introduced as the daughter of Menaka and Vishwamitra and will be raised at Tapovan. The mighty king reaches tapovan and accidentally meets her. They looked awesome together and immediately fall for each other. But due to the curse of Durvasa Maharshi, Dushyanta forgets his past and leaves Shakuntala in the ashram itself. But as Shakuntala turns pregnant, she reaches King Dushyant's kingdom but he refuses to recognise her and also asks her not to blame him. So, she gives birth to their son Bharata at the ashram itself. Even the glimpses of King Dushyant's war with demons also made the trailer worth watching. Although the story is all known to many of thus, the trailer just took us back to the magical world and created a buzz on social media.

Character Introduction of Shaakuntalam movie:

• Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Shakuntala

• Dev Mohan as Dushyanth

• Mohan Babu as Durvasa Maharishi

• Aditi Balan as Anasuya

• Ananya Nagalla as Priyamvada

• Prakash Raj as Kanva Rishi

• Gautami as Gautami

• Madhoo as Menaka

• Kabir Duhan Singh as King Asura

• Allu Arha as Prince Bharata

• Malhottra Shivam as Mahipala

This movie is directed by ace filmmaker Gunasekhar and is bankrolled under his home banner 'Guna Team Works' under the supervision of Neelima Guna in collaboration with Dil Raju's daughter Hanshita Reddy's Dil Raju Productions banner.

Shaakuntalam movie will hit the big screens on 17th February, 2023…