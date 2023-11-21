Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki Movie Release Date Announced













Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film, Dunki, is set to grace the screens on December 21st, as officially confirmed by the superstar himself. The overseas distributors had earlier hinted at this release date, creating anticipation among fans. The movie, directed by the renowned Rajkumar Hirani, promises a social comedy-drama featuring an ensemble cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochhar.

Dunki's release date announcement comes with an additional treat for fans—the unveiling of the film's first single, "Lutt Putt Gaya," set to be released tomorrow. Going by the poster, the song appears to be a romantic melody, adding to the excitement surrounding the film.

In a noteworthy move, Dunki is hitting the screens a day earlier than Salaar, both in domestic and international markets. Taapsee Pannu plays the love interest of Shah Rukh Khan in this highly anticipated project, produced by Gauri Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, and Jyoti Deshpande. As the countdown to Dunki's release begins, fans can expect a perfect blend of romance and comedy in this cinematic offering.