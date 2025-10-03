Shah Rukh Khan Becomes World's Richest Actor, Surpasses Tom Cruise and Taylor Swift

Shah Rukh Khan has officially become the richest actor in the world, according to the Hurun India Rich List 2025, with a staggering estimated net worth of ₹12,490 crore (approximately US$1.4 billion). This milestone places him ahead of global entertainment giants including Hollywood legend Tom Cruise and music icon Taylor Swift.

The report, released earlier this week, highlights Khan’s ascent not just as a film star but as a savvy businessman whose wealth now rivals, and according to some sources, surpasses that of his Western counterparts. With this, Khan also becomes India’s first actor to reach billionaire status, as per Hurun’s valuation.

A Career Spanning Three Decades

The Badshah of Bollywood, has starred in more than 90 films over a career spanning 30 years. Known for iconic roles in blockbusters like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, My Name is Khan and Pathaan, Khan has remained a mainstay in Indian cinema while building a global fanbase.

But his wealth stems from far more than just acting fees.

The Business Behind the Stardom

SRK is the owner of Red Chillies Entertainment, a production company that also includes a successful visual effects arm. His holdings also include a major stake in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In addition to entertainment and sports, he has built a diverse investment portfolio, including real estate properties in India and overseas, and a long list of lucrative brand endorsements across global markets.

According to analysts, this diversified approach has allowed his wealth to grow steadily, even during periods when he took breaks from acting.

Surpassing Hollywood Icons

The Hurun report compares Khan’s net worth to that of international celebrities like Taylor Swift, who was recently valued around US$1.3 billion following her record-breaking Eras Tour, and Tom Cruise, long considered one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors.

While exact figures often vary between sources, multiple outlets now list SRK at the top of the entertainment world in terms of personal wealth. This marks a remarkable achievement for an actor whose career began on Indian television in the early 1990s.

A Symbol of Global Cultural Power

King Khan’s rise to billionaire status is being celebrated across social media and news platforms as a reflection of Bollywood’s growing influence on the global stage. For many fans and industry professionals, it is not just a personal victory but a moment of pride for the Indian entertainment industry.

Even at 59, Khan shows no signs of slowing down. He starred in three major films in 2023 alone, Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, all of which performed exceptionally well at the box office.

This year, he even made a striking debut at Met Gala 2025 and was recently seen making a special appearance in his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series, The Bads Of Bollywood.