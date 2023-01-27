  • Menu
Shah Rukh Khan shares a mysterious message about his return as Pathaan: Try to finish what you...
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after a four-year hiatus has been met with widespread acclaim and success. His latest film, Pathaan, has been a massive hit at the box office, and audiences are raving about his action sequences and performances. Directed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathaan has been praised for its high-octane action and thrilling plot.

As the film continues to break box office records, Shah Rukh took to Twitter to share a cryptic note about his return to acting. He wrote, "You aren't meant to plan your return, you are meant to move forward. Don't come back…try to finish what u started. Just a 57yr old's advice." This message seems to be a subtle hint at the fact that Pathaan is not his comeback film, but rather a continuation of his acting career.

Shah Rukh also shared a quote from the 1997 film, Gattaca, which read, "I never saved anything for the swim back." This quote, along with his own words, seem to be a reminder to audiences that he never left the acting world, and that his return to the screen is not a comeback, but simply a continuation of his craft.

Pathaan has been breaking box office records since its release on January 25th, with a massive opening of Rs 55 crore on its first day. It has also become the highest-grossing non-holiday release. With its continued success, it's no surprise that audiences are eager to see more of Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen.

