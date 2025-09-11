Live
Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation Extends Relief to Punjab Flood Victims
Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation has stepped forward to support families affected by the recent floods in Punjab. The foundation has delivered relief materials to more than 1,500 families, bringing much-needed assistance to those struggling in the aftermath of the disaster.
Relief Amid Devastation
Torrential rains and floods have left several districts of Punjab grappling with loss of livelihood, damaged homes, and disrupted daily life. In response, Meer Foundation mobilized its resources to provide food supplies, essential items, and support kits to flood-hit families across the affected regions.
Continuing a Legacy of Philanthropy
The initiative adds to a long list of charitable works carried out by Shah Rukh Khan’s foundation. Earlier, Meer Foundation has actively contributed to disaster relief during the Kerala floods, supported frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and extended aid to acid-attack survivors, one of its core missions.
Part of Bollywood’s Broader Efforts
The Punjab floods have drawn solidarity from across the film industry. Recently, stars like Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan also contributed to relief work, reflecting how Bollywood has often stepped up in times of national crisis.