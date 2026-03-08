Shahid Kapoor begins shooting for ‘Farzi 2’

The wait is finally over for fans of the popular crime thriller Farzi. Actor Shahid Kapoor has officially begun shooting for the much-awaited second season, putting an end to months of speculation and anticipation.

Shahid took to social media to share the exciting update with his followers. Posting a black-and-white photograph with the creators, he wrote, “Farzi 2 day 1… back at it!!!”, confirming that filming has officially commenced. Ever since the first season premiered in 2023, audiences have been eagerly waiting for the next chapter of the gripping series.

Earlier in February, Shahid had already hinted at the sequel by sharing another picture with the show’s creators, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D. K., popularly known as Raj & DK. Along with the photo, he wrote, “The fakers are back at it,” which sparked excitement among fans.

The duo also confirmed the development through their official social media account by posting an image of stacked currency notes with the caption, “Round 2 in progress,” further building anticipation for the upcoming season.

Created, written, and directed by Raj & DK, the series also features writing contributions from Sita Menon and Suman Kumar. The show boasts a strong ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and veteran actor Amol Palekar in key roles.

The eight-episode first season, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 10, 2023, followed the story of Sunny, a small-time con artist played by Shahid, who becomes entangled in the dangerous world of counterfeit currency while attempting to execute the perfect scam.

Meanwhile, Shahid also has another major project lined up. He will star in Cocktail 2, a sequel to the 2012 romantic hit Cocktail. The film will see him sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, the project is expected to generate significant buzz among movie lovers.