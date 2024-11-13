Shahzeb Tejani Debut English Track ‘Until You’re Mine’ Is Melody For Ages

Music lovers from across the globe are rejoicing as Houston-born artist Shahzeb Tejani has released his first English single! The track, ‘Until You're Mine’ premiered on November 8, 2024, is already making waves. The love song follows the story of a couple on the run and is accompanied by a music video that was shot in Las Vegas. The love ballad is directed and written by Julian MTZ. This release marks a significant step in Tejani’s career as he explores English-language music while maintaining a focus on storytelling.

Tejani first gained attention on social media, where he showcased his impressive music and connected with a global audience. His journey began at the University of Houston, where he earned a degree in architecture and performed at various events. Born on February 30, 1994, Tejani rose to fame with her debut single ‘Apna Le Na’ which was released on February 14, 2019, through Zee Music Company in collaboration with DJ Shadow Dubai.

In his career, Tejani has worked with iconic industry personalities such as Abhijeet Sawant, the Indian Idol 1 winner. His collaborations with music director Harish Sagane for the Indrani song for the film 1921 are well-known and celebrated. Through these collaborations, he has been able to refine his ability and diversify in different language and style projects.

In 2023, Tejani released his first album ‘Bin Kahe’ which marked him as a singer and songwriter in the music industry. Transforming from social media to the music industry, he has different songs released with Zee Music Company – being one of the biggest music companies in India.

With the ‘Until You’re Mine’ track Tejani goes even further and brings his audience base to the international level. The song features love, devotion, conflict with social norms, and relationship being tested with the couple going against conventional norms. The song’s music video amplifies this idea and, by filming the protagonists in Las Vegas, shows their evolution.

While waiting for Shahzeb Tejani ’s new music, fans should then expect the next releases to bring out more of him as an artist and also pick up on other forms of narration that have not been utilized earlier in his music. ‘Until You’re Mine’ serves as an introduction to his work in English-language music, and it reflects his commitment to creating relatable and engaging songs that resonate with audiences.