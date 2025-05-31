Shalmali Kholgade is back with her new English song, “all good?”

After impressing the crowd at Zomaland with her energetic live performance, popular Indian singer Shalmali Kholgade is back with a brand-new English single called “all good?”. The song is now available on all major music platforms. It’s fun and catchy but also carries a deep message.

Recently, Shalmali’s live shows have gone viral online, thanks to her fresh versions of hit songs and her strong stage presence. With “all good?”, she adds another exciting song to her list that shows her growth as an artist.

At first, the song feels like a fun, feel-good pop track. But when you listen closely, it talks about how people today are always chasing after more – more things, more likes, more success – and how that can make us forget what really matters in life. The song has upbeat music, a catchy hook, and a message that makes you think.

Speaking about the song, Shalmali says,

“We keep running after material things and forget about real meaning. I wanted this song to start a conversation while still making people enjoy the music and feel something.”

“all good?” is Shalmali’s return to English music after successful independent releases like “Chills”, “Here is Beautiful”, and her well-received bilingual album “2X Side B”. Though many fans know her from Bollywood hits like Pareshaan, Balam Pichkari, and Lat Lag Gayee, she has been exploring a more personal and unique sound in recent years. With her indie-pop music, Shalmali continues to bring something fresh and real to the audience.