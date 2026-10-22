Sharwanand’s ‘Bhogi’ unveils heart-warming second single

Charming Star Sharwa’s upcoming period action drama Bhogi has released the second single titled “AnnayyaPaanam Lo PoosinaPuvvulu,” which highlights the bonding of brother with his five sisters.

The movie directed by Sampath Nandi is set in the early 60s on the Maharashtra-Adilabad border. The latest single also provides a peek into the romance between Sharwa and Anupama Parameswaran, who plays the role of one of the sisters alongside Dimple Hayathi.

The song has been composed by BheemsCeciroleo, who has created an earthy melody, while an Oscar winner Chandra Bose has written beautiful lyrics to depict the bonding between the siblings. Furthermore, the singer Sri Krishna has given a soulful voice to the track, which has been choreographed by Anee Master. The video includes village footages and family moments. While Sharwa looks charming in the rustic avatar, Anupama also fits right into the set-up. Moreover, the single follows “Egilivaranga”, which had showcased the music style of the film. The movie has been produced by KK Radhamohan under Sri Sathya Sai Arts and presented by Lakshmi Radhamohan. It has been captured by Kishor Kumar’s lens, and the makers have yet to unveil its theatrical release date.- P Ravi Teja