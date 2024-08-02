Live
Just In
Shekhar Master’s Brother Passes Away, Choreographer Offers Condolences
Tollywood choreographer Shekhar Master mourns his late brother with a viral, emotional post. Fans and netizens express condolences as he continues his work.
Tollywood's renowned choreographer, Shekhar Master, is mourning the untimely death of his younger brother due to health complications. The news has deeply saddened fans and colleagues alike, as Sekhar Master struggles to cope with the loss. His emotional post, "Miss You Ra Thammudu," has gone viral, capturing the profound impact of his grief.
Shekhar Master’s recent social media post reveals the depth of his sorrow. He wrote:
"Will miss you Sudha
Wherever I go… Whatever I do, I’m remembering you. Can’t digest this
Hopefully, you’re happy somewhere…
You’ll always remain with us
Miss you ra Thammudu"
https://www.instagram.com/p/C-FwDifvvmm/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=4f520811-5169-4330-ae10-ca117eedd97c&img_index=1
The heartfelt message has resonated with many, as fans and netizens express their condolences. Comments like “Om Shanti” and “May his soul rest in peace” reflect the widespread sympathy and support from the Tollywood community and beyond.
Yes, Shekhar Master’s brother was his own sibling. The news of his passing has shocked many, and it’s evident that Shekhar Master is struggling to come to terms with this personal tragedy.
On the professional front, Sekhar Master is engaged in various projects, including choreographing for star-studded shows and creating short films and web series for YouTube. His work, especially his dance steps and reels with celebrities, continues to impress his substantial social media following.
Shekhar Master is also making waves as a judge on a popular show alongside Anasuya. The show has garnered attention for its lively atmosphere, and Shekhar Master’s playful interactions, including playful banter to female contestants, have sparked significant online discussion and trolling.