Shhhtories, a web series by director Teja

Tollywood: Director Teja is currently busy with a web series shoot. The director who got tested positive with Corona is when he was shooting for the project. However, the director is currently sound and safe. He is working on the script of the same. Titled Shhhhtories, the series will have bold content, say the sources.

Teja is going to give his honest take on the modern-day relationships in a bold manner. He and his associates are working on the same. The first episode shoot has been completed successfully and the makers are currently working on the script of other episodes.

Teja was supposed to do films with Rana and Gopichand but the director has now decided to take some time for this web series as the film's shoots did not start in a full-fledged manner.