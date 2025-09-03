Shilpa Shetty's Bastian Bandra Restaurant Closes Amid ₹60 Crore Fraud Case

Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are in trouble. They are accused of cheating a man of Rs 60 crore.

At the same time, Shilpa said her Mumbai restaurant Bastian Bandra will close. Its last day is Thursday.

She shared a message online. She said the restaurant gave many good memories. A goodbye event will happen on the last night.

The Thursday party will continue at another place called Bastian At The Top.

The restaurant opened in 2016. It moved to Bandra in 2023. People liked the food and the look of the place.

A man named Deepak Kothari said Shilpa and Raj used his money for themselves. Their lawyer said the case is not true and already went to court.