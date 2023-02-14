"Vedha" OTT Release: Here's when and where to watch Sivaraj Kumar starrer film

The action-packed film 'Vedha', featuring the legendary Shiva Rajkumar in a forceful role, has received an overwhelming response on OTT after its successful theatrical release in Kannada. The film, which tells the story of a father-daughter duo who embark on a killing spree, deals with the sensitive topic of child abuse, winning critical acclaim for its compelling narrative and punchy situations.

The movie's 156-minute runtime is packed with never-seen-before emotional action and characterizations, elevated by excellent editing, realistic emotions, and top-notch action choreography. The female characters, including the hero's daughter and wife, are strongly written and ably performed.



Shiva Rajkumar and Aditi Sagar, who play the father-daughter duo, delivered impactful performances, showcasing a deep bond that is sure to impress OTT viewers. The comedy elements featuring the hero, his wife, and an old woman provide a perfect balance to the film's action and emotion.



Streaming in multiple languages, including Telugu, 'Vedha' is enjoying a blockbuster response on the desi OTT platform. The film's mind-blowing action and heart-tugging emotions make it a must-watch for fans of action-packed dramas.