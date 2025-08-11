‘Shiva’ returns: Iconic film re-releasing with Dolby Atmos & 4K restoration

Annapurna Studios’ legendary production Shiva is set to return to theatres in a grand re-release, celebrating the studio’s 50th anniversary. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma and starring Akkineni Nagarjuna, the cult classic will feature completely remastered sound in Dolby Atmos and stunning 4K visuals, marking the first time the original mono mix has been upgraded using advanced AI technology.

Released over three decades ago, Shiva revolutionized Indian cinema with its gritty storytelling, raw action, and realistic portrayal of college politics, earning both massive box office success and critical acclaim. The film remains a fixture on CNN-IBN’s list of the top 100 Indian films of all time.

Speaking on the re-release, Nagarjuna said, “Shiva gave me my iconic hero status. We wanted to bring it back not just for nostalgia, but to give today’s audiences a cinematic experience they’ve never had before.”

Ram Gopal Varma added, “Even today, people remember every scene and character. This time, they will experience Shiva like never before—with sound and visuals that match today’s highest standards.”

The first teaser for the re-release will be attached to Coolie, releasing August 14, offering audiences a taste of the new sound of Shiva.