‘Shivangi’ teaser promises a gripping thriller

The makers of Shivangi, a powerful women-centric thriller, have unveiled its intense and captivating teaser, raising anticipation for its release on March 7. Directed by Devaraj Bharani Dharan and produced by Naresh Babu P. under First Copy Movies, the film stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in a commanding role, alongside John Vijay and Dr.Koya Kishore in key roles.

The teaser opens with a haunting crime scene, setting the stage for an intense narrative. As VaralaxmiSarathkumar’s character interrogates a suspect, the mystery surrounding Anandi deepens. Two major events from Anandi’s past shape her decisions, leading to a powerful turning point. Her bold dialogue, “As long as there are those who bend, there will be those who swallow. I am not the type to bend, I am the type to swallow,” adds to the film’s intrigue.

The teaser highlights Varalaxmi’s compelling performance, hinting at a gripping, never-before-seen storyline. Enhanced by AH Kashif and Ebenezer Paul's thrilling music and Bharani K Dharan’s striking cinematography, Shivangi promises an edge-of-the-seat experience. With expectations soaring, audiences eagerly await its theatrical release.















