Shivani Nagaram steals hearts in a stunning red gown

Actress Shivani Nagaram, who won hearts with her lively performance in the youthful entertainer Little Hearts, is once again in the spotlight — this time for her striking new look.

In her latest photos, Shivani is seen wearing a sleeveless red gown that perfectly complements her vibrant personality. The subtle sequin detailing on the outfit shimmered gently under the lights, creating the ideal balance between elegance and charm. She kept her hair open, letting it flow naturally, and accessorized minimally with a pair of golden earrings — proving that simplicity often makes the boldest statement.

The red backdrop behind her added a warm glow to the pictures, enhancing the effortless grace she carried. Fans flooded social media with compliments, admiring her natural beauty and confident aura.

On the professional front, Shivani is gearing up for her next film Hey Bhagawan! opposite actor Suhas. While details about the project remain under wraps, the buzz is already building. Given her endearing screen presence in Little Hearts, audiences are eager to see how she charms the big screen again with her next outing.