Shivaraj Kumar dubs for Puneeth Rajkumar’s ‘James’

Shivaraj Kumar lends his voice for his brother Puneeth Rajkumar in the late actor's upcoming film, "James." Reportedly, Shivanna, who is currently shooting for the film "Vedha," took some time out of his busy schedule for this project as he couldn't turn down the request.

After visiting Puneeth Rajkumar's memorial at Kanteerava Studio, the Century Star reportedly told the media, "Dubbing for my brother's film was an emotional moment. Seeing Appu on the screen, and sitting through the process made it tough for me. It was also difficult to match his voice. It took me two-and-a-half days, and I have completed the dubbing. I have tried my best, and hope the audience will like it." Directed by Chetan Kumar, "James" is set to release on March 17. The dubbed versions of the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The film starring Priya Anand in the female lead, has music by Charan Raj and cinematography by J Swamy. The cast also includes Shine Shetty, Tilak, Srikanth Meka, and Chikkanna among others.