Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ Enters Rs 500-Crore Club, Becomes The Most Profitable Hindi Film of 2024

‘Stree 2’ has become the most profitable Hindi movie of the year. It’s a much-needed win for an industry struggling with big-budget films that failed to perform.

Bollywood has had a tough year. Several high-profile films, featuring stars like Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan, failed at the box office. Kumar's ‘Khel Khel Mein,’ released on August 15 alongside ‘Stree 2,’ did not impress. Similarly, Roshan’s ‘Fighter’ struggled to attract audiences. These failures added to the challenges for theatre operators.

In contrast, ‘Stree 2’ has been a major success. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao, and made on a budget of Rs 60 crore, it has earned over Rs 520 crore in just 20 days. This success has provided much-needed relief to cinema owners across India.

‘Stree 2’ is now the third fastest Hindi movie to enter the Rs 500-crore club. It follows Jawan and Animal, which also achieved this milestone. The film’s strong performance continued well after its release, benefiting both single-screen and multiplex cinemas.

Despite its modest budget, ‘Stree 2’ has outperformed big-budget films like ‘Jawan’ and ‘Animal.’ With a return on investment (ROI) of 767 percent, it has become a prime example of how medium-budget films can deliver big returns.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, ‘Stree 2’ has surpassed other successful films of 2024, such as ‘Munjya’ and ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’ Despite strong performances from these films, none matched ‘Stree 2’ in terms of profitability.

Despite the success of films like ‘Stree 2,’ the overall Hindi box office collection has declined by 31 percent year-on-year. This drop is due to the high base set by blockbusters last year, like ‘Gadar 2’ and ‘Jawan.’ Footfalls in cinemas also remain lower compared to pre-Covid levels.