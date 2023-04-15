Shraddha Srinath Is Introduced As 'Manognya' From Ventakesh's Saindhav

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Venkatesh is all set to hit the theatres with the 'Saindhav' movie. Being an action thriller, the first look poster and the promo showcased the ace actor in a complete intense appeal. Off late, the makers also introduced the lead actress of this movie 'Shraddha Srinath' and also unveiled her first look poster on social media. She is introduced as 'Manognya' and looked classy…

Along with the makers, even Shraddha and Venkatesh also shared the first look poster and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, Shraddha also wrote, "10 weeks is a LONG time to keep such news under wraps but here we goooooo. Team #SAINDHAV welcomes aboard the stunning actress @ShraddhaSrinath as 'MANOGNYA' Victory @VenkyMama @Nawazuddin_S @KolanuSailesh @vboyanapalli @Music_Santhosh @tkishore555 @NiharikaEnt #Venky75".

Shraddha looked homely in this poster and is seen lost in thoughts holding her tiffin box. Well, even Bollywood's ace actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is making his debut in Tollywood with this movie. According to the sources, the first schedule of this movie has been shot in Hyderabad and the on-going second one is now being shot in Vishakapatnam.

The movie will hit the theatres on 22nd December, 2023 on the occasion of the Christmas festival. The earlier released poster showcased him in an intense appeal sitting on a truck container holding the gun and having a detonator beside him. Going with the promo, it is seen Venkatesh entering a fictional city called 'Chadraprastha' holding an ice box containing a medicine vial. He also looked terrific holding a gun and with a full beard. He also warns the goons warning them, "Nenikkade Untanraa… Ekkadiki Ellanu… Rammanu…".

This Sailesh Kokanu directorial is being produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainments banner. Santosh Narayanan will tune the songs while Mukundan S will handle the cinematography section. Garry BH Heroine will handle the editing section. The movie will be a Pan-Indian release as it will be dropped in Hindi along with all South-Indian languages!