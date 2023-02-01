Siddharth Anand, Director of "Pathaan," Declares that the Audience is Too Intelligent to Fall for False Boycott Calls

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, has become a box office sensation with its impressive run. The film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, has earned over Rs 600 crore worldwide, with Rs 315 crore in India alone, despite facing protests and boycott calls on social media. Speaking about the controversy, Siddharth stated that the audience is too smart to be swayed by fake boycott calls. He expressed his disbelief at the film's success, calling the numbers "surreal" and "unreal."

Siddharth credited Shah Rukh Khan's inaccessibility for the mass hysteria surrounding the film. The superstar's break from the media and his mysterious aura created a lot of curiosity among the audience. The director added that the film's success can be attributed to a number of factors, including the teaser and songs that became huge hits, as well as the impactful trailer. Overall, everything fell into place for Pathaan, leading to its massive success.

