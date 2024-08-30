Siddharth Nigam and Parul Gulati on Authenticity in The Filmy Charcha

In a recent interview with Rahul Varun of ‘The Filmy Charcha’, Indian actors Siddharth Nigam and Parul Gulati opened up about the growing concerns surrounding the paid verified Blue Tick feature on social media platforms and its impact on authenticity.

Siddharth Nigam, known for his notable roles in ‘Dhoom 3’, ‘Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat’, and ‘Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga’, reflected on the significance of the Blue Tick. He explained, "The Blue Tick is just a marker to show that a page is verified. It doesn’t define my authenticity or my connection with my audience." He emphasized that for him, building genuine relationships and maintaining sincere interactions with fans are far more meaningful than any digital verification symbol.

Parul Gulati, a prominent model, actress, and entrepreneur, and the CEO and founder of the hair extensions brand Nish Hair, shared similar thoughts. She pointed out that authenticity goes beyond external symbols like the Blue Tick. "True authenticity is not about these markers. It’s about being genuine and real with your audience," Parul stated, underscoring the importance of meaningful interactions over mere digital badges.

During the interview, both actors also discussed the role of Public Relations (PR) in their careers. Siddharth Nigam highlighted the importance of genuine PR efforts, stating, "PR is essential, not just for actors but for all brands. However, it’s crucial that the PR efforts are genuine and avoid spreading false or misleading information." He cautioned against the temporary allure of PR stunts, noting that such tactics are unsustainable in the long run.

Parul Gulati added her perspective on PR, acknowledging its potential benefits while also warning against its misuse. She shared her concerns about unethical PR practices, where negative memes or false information are spread to harm others' reputations. "I’ve heard of situations where PR was used to spread negative memes or false information about others. That’s just wrong," Parul remarked, highlighting the darker side of public relations.

Both Siddharth and Parul concluded that while the paid Blue Tick might alter perceptions of verification, true authenticity lies in honest engagement and maintaining integrity, regardless of digital markers.







