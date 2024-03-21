Siddhu plays integral role in film making process: ‘Tillu Square’ director Mallik Ram

Star Boy Siddhu Jonnalagadda's upcoming film "Tillu Square" is generating significant buzz ahead of its highly anticipated theatrical release on March 29th, 2024. Directed by Mallik Ram, the film marks Siddhu Jonnalagadda's return to the silver screen, this time in the iconic role of Tillu. Written by Siddhu himself, the screenplay and dialogues promise to deliver a captivating narrative.





Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, "Tillu Square" is presented by Srikara Studios, adding to the excitement surrounding the project. Mallik Ram, the director, shared insights into the film's journey, revealing the meticulous efforts poured into its creation over 600 days. The sequel to the cult hit "DJ Tillu," the team strived to maintain the essence of the original while elevating the story to new heights.



Speaking about the film's development, Mallik Ram expressed the challenges faced in adapting the script to suit Telugu sensibilities while maintaining international standards. Despite the daunting task, the team remained committed to delivering a larger-than-life cinematic experience.

The narrative of "Tillu Square" promises to delve deeper into Tillu's life, exploring themes of love, redemption, and personal growth. Mallik Ram teased the inclusion of the emotional arc of Radhika, Tillu's love interest, and the introduction of a new character, Lilly, played by the talented Anupama.

Highlighting the collaborative nature of the project, Mallik Ram emphasized Siddhu's integral role in the filmmaking process, from scripting to scene discussions. The film also reunites the creative team behind the original, with Thaman returning to compose the background score and Ram contributing three songs to the soundtrack.

Addressing the film's production, Mallik Ram praised Sithara Entertainments for their unwavering commitment to quality over budget concerns. With meticulous attention to detail, including costume design by Mallik Ram's wife, the team spared no effort in ensuring a visually stunning and emotionally resonant cinematic experience.

As anticipation builds for the release of "Tillu Square," fans eagerly await the opportunity to witness SiddhuJonnalagadda's iconic portrayal of Tillu and Mallik Ram's directorial vision on the big screen. With promises of entertainment and depth, the film is poised to make a significant impact on the audience and the industry alike.