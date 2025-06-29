Singer Jasbir Jassi faces legal heat over support for Pakistani actress

Popular Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi has found himself at the center of controversy after publicly defending actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s decision to cast Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3. His remarks have now led to a formal complaint being lodged against him at the Parliament Street police station in Delhi.

According to the complaint, Jassi’s support for involving a Pakistani artist in the film, especially in the immediate aftermath of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, is being seen as “anti-national” and insensitive to the sacrifices of Indian soldiers. The complaint also claims that Jassi’s statements — which are now widely circulating on social media — have stirred public outrage and hurt national sentiment.

In a recent interview, Jassi openly addressed the backlash surrounding Sardaar Ji 3, stating:

“I see protests against Diljit’s film because it stars a Pakistani actress. I understand the love for our country — I share that too. But what about the double standards? If you want to ban Pakistani artists, fine — but then why is 80% of our music industry filled with songs stolen from there, or sung by artists from that country? Why selectively target just one film?”

He went on to criticize the inconsistency in such protests, adding: “You can’t invite someone into your home, enjoy what they bring, and then call them the enemy.

If the sentiment is to ban, then let’s remove everything — songs, content, all of it — from YouTube, Spotify, and every digital platform. But singling out one artist or film isn’t the solution.”

Jassi’s comments have sparked intense debate online, with many supporting his call for consistency, while others deem his timing and tone inappropriate given the current national climate.

With legal proceedings now in motion, the controversy surrounding Sardaar Ji 3 continues to deepen, underscoring the recurring tensions between cross-border cultural collaboration and national sentiment in India’s entertainment industry.