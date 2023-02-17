SIR/Vaathi Opening Day Box Office Collections: Film Set to Cross Rs. 10 Crores in Advance Bookings

SIR/Vaathi Film Sees Massive Advance Bookings, Selling Out Tickets in Tamil Nadu and Telugu States, Projected to Earn Over Rs. 10 Crores on Opening Day

Gone are the days when the number of centers a film released in and the duration of its run were the primary measures of an actor's commercial success and box office stamina. Nowadays, the success of a film is measured by factors such as advance bookings, first weekend and week day collections, and the opening ten days at the box office.



According to reports, the Tamil-Telugu bilingual period action drama film SIR/Vaathi, released today, has seen a massive demand for tickets, with all four shows for the day selling out in Tamil Nadu and through the Telugu state premiere shows. It is expected to earn over Rs. 4 crores from Telugu states on day one and over Rs. 10 crores overall on its opening day.



Tickets for the film are quickly filling up for tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, and its ultimate fate and further collections will depend on positive word of mouth and audience responses, particularly from family audiences. The film has also begun its overseas screenings in centers such as Singapore, Malaysia, the US, and UK, where Tamil and Telugu communities are dominant.

