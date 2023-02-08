Sir/Vaathi Trailer: Dhanush Aces As A Lecturer And Raises Voice Against A Dangerous Mission

Kollywood's ace actor Dhanush is all set to come up with Venky Atluri bilingual Sir movie. Going with the plot that deals with the educational system, Dhanush is essaying a role of a junior lecturer in this action thriller. As the release date is nearing, the makers launched the trailer and showcased this star hero in a classy appeal raising his voice against a dangerous mission. Samyukta is seen supporting him in this mission being the lead actress.

Along with the makers, even Dhanush also shared the Sir trailer on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, they also wrote, "The wait is over!

Here's the official trailer of #Vaathi / #SIRMovie

Tamil ▶





Telugu ▶





Going with the trailer, it first showcases how a reputed educational institution plans to adopt a few government colleges. So, they send a few of their junior lecturers to those colleges as faculty. So, Dhanush joins a rural area government college and meets Samyukta who also works in the same college. But they later discover the mystery behind the adoption and raise their voice against it. Samyukta first misunderstands Dhanush but later they join hands and fight against government colleges being privatised.

Sir movie is directed by Venky Kudumula and it is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Ms. Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners. GV Prakash scored the tunes.

Casting Details:

• Dhanush as Balamurugan (Tamil) / Bala Gangadhar Tilak (Telugu)

• Samyuktha Menon

• P. Sai Kumar

• Shrutika

• Tanikella Bharani

• Samuthirakani

• Thotapalli Madhu

• Narra Srinivas

• Pammi Sai

• Hyper Aadi

• Shara

• Aadukalam Naren

• Ilavarasu

• Rajendran

• Hareesh Peradi

• Praveena

This movie will hit the theatres on 17th February 2023…

Speaking about the other movies of Dhanush, he is full busy with a handful of interesting projects. He will be next seen in the Captain Miller movie.