Sitaare Zameen Par Day 20 Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan Film Slows Down, ₹153.25 Cr Total

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 7: ₹83.6 Crore in First Week
Highlights

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par earns ₹1.25 crore on Day 20, with total India box office reaching ₹153.25 crore.

Aamir Khan’s latest movie Sitaare Zameen Par is now close to finishing 4 weeks in theatres. After doing better on the weekend, the movie has again seen a drop in collections during weekdays.

Day 20 Collection

The movie earned ₹1.25 crore on Day 20.

On Day 19, it made ₹1.95 crore.

Total India collection so far: ₹153.25 crore.

Occupancy on Day 20 (Hindi shows):

Morning: 6.34%

Afternoon: 9.23%

Evening: 11.18%

Night: 11.53%

Overall: 9.57%

Delhi NCR had the most shows, and Mumbai had the biggest crowd. Other cities like Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru also saw good numbers.

Worldwide Collection (Day 19):

India Net: ₹152 crore

India Gross: ₹181.6 crore

Overseas: ₹53.75 crore

Total Worldwide: ₹235.35 crore

The official day 20 global numbers are yet to be released)

