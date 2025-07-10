Sitaare Zameen Par Day 20 Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan Film Slows Down, ₹153.25 Cr Total

Live
Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par earns ₹1.25 crore on Day 20, with total India box office reaching ₹153.25 crore.
Aamir Khan’s latest movie Sitaare Zameen Par is now close to finishing 4 weeks in theatres. After doing better on the weekend, the movie has again seen a drop in collections during weekdays.
Day 20 Collection
The movie earned ₹1.25 crore on Day 20.
On Day 19, it made ₹1.95 crore.
Total India collection so far: ₹153.25 crore.
Occupancy on Day 20 (Hindi shows):
Morning: 6.34%
Afternoon: 9.23%
Evening: 11.18%
Night: 11.53%
Overall: 9.57%
Delhi NCR had the most shows, and Mumbai had the biggest crowd. Other cities like Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru also saw good numbers.
Worldwide Collection (Day 19):
India Net: ₹152 crore
India Gross: ₹181.6 crore
Overseas: ₹53.75 crore
Total Worldwide: ₹235.35 crore
The official day 20 global numbers are yet to be released)