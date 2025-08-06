Live
- How to Prevent Clogged Pores and Breakouts Naturally
- TN Guv reserves Kalaignar University Bill for President’s consideration
- GATE 2026 Registration Starts on 25 August: Check Eligibility, Dates, New Subjects
- Apple Quietly Builds ChatGPT Rival with “Answer Engine” for iPhone Users
- Congress party states Mahadharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi over BC reservations
- Raymond Realty Q1 profit, sales bookings fall by around 50 pc
- BLT Logistics IPO Subscribed Over 7.5 Times on Day 2; GMP ₹15, Listing on August 11
- Rain in parts of Punjab, Haryana
- Uttarkashi Flash Floods: Death Toll Reaches Five As Rescue Operations Continue For Over 100 Missing People
- Rescuers retrieve one body in flood-hit Dharali, 150 rescued but many still missing
Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube: Aamir Khan’s Film Available to Rent from August 1
Highlights
Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par skips OTT platforms and releases on YouTube from August 1, 2025. Watch it in India for ₹100 with subtitles in multiple languages.
As previously announced, Aamir Khan has made a major decision regarding his film Sitaare Zameen Par, in which he plays the lead role. He stated earlier that he would not sell the film to any OTT platform. Instead, after its theatrical run, the movie will be released directly on YouTube.
At a press meet, recently held, he revealed the release details. Starting August 1, the movie will be available to rent on YouTube. In India, it can be watched for a rental price of ₹100. For international viewers, the film will also be available for streaming, with rental prices varying by region.
Aamir added that the movie will be available not just in Hindi, but in multiple languages, along with subtitles.
Next Story