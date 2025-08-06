  • Menu
Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube: Aamir Khan’s Film Available to Rent from August 1

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par skips OTT platforms and releases on YouTube from August 1, 2025. Watch it in India for ₹100 with subtitles in multiple languages.

As previously announced, Aamir Khan has made a major decision regarding his film Sitaare Zameen Par, in which he plays the lead role. He stated earlier that he would not sell the film to any OTT platform. Instead, after its theatrical run, the movie will be released directly on YouTube.

At a press meet, recently held, he revealed the release details. Starting August 1, the movie will be available to rent on YouTube. In India, it can be watched for a rental price of ₹100. For international viewers, the film will also be available for streaming, with rental prices varying by region.

Aamir added that the movie will be available not just in Hindi, but in multiple languages, along with subtitles.

