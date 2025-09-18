Small stories, big wins

The Indian box office is witnessing an interesting shift—audiences are no longer swayed solely by big budgets or star power. Instead, films with authentic storytelling and fresh perspectives are striking gold. The recent back-to-back successes of Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra and Little Hearts prove that viewers are prioritizing meaningful content over glossy spectacle.

For years, smaller films like C/O Kancherapalem, Pelli Choopulu, MAD, DJ Tillu, Arjun Reddy, and Aay have shown that the industry thrives on creativity, not just cash flow. These projects, often helmed by debut directors, brought new energy and ideas that resonated with audiences. Now, Lokah and Little Hearts have reignited that trend in spectacular fashion.

Lokah: A superhero with roots

Backed by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, Lokah is being hailed as India’s first true superhero franchise. The inaugural chapter, made on a Rs 30 crore budget, is already poised to rake in ten times its investment, with industry experts predicting a Rs 300 crore haul. The film blends mythology, folklore, and modern-day action—something rarely attempted in Indian cinema. With sequels already in the pipeline, Lokah could grow into a franchise on par with international blockbusters.

Little Hearts wins hearts

In sharp contrast, Little Hearts, released on September 5, 2025, operated with less than 10% of Lokah’s budget. Yet, it managed to outperform a star-driven crime drama led by Anushka Shetty on opening day. Featuring content creator Mouli Tanuj in his debut as a lead, the film’s relatability, humor, and well-rounded characters connected strongly with younger viewers. Positive reviews flooded social media, with actor-director Rahul Ravindran praising it as “a film with skill, self-awareness, and intuition,” far from the trend-chasing entertainers dominating screens.

Appa Rao, an exhibitor and distributor in Andhra Pradesh, emphasized that content is the ultimate crowd-puller. “Star-studded films may create buzz, but most have failed to impress audiences recently. It’s high time filmmakers focus on telling new, genuine stories,” he said.

The trend is not isolated. Malayalam cinema previously set the tone with films like Manjummel Boys (Rs 15 crore budget, record-smashing revenues) and Premalu (Rs 3 crore budget, Rs 150 crore gross), both underscoring that strong writing outweighs inflated costs.

Meanwhile, big-ticket productions like War 2—starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR—fell flat despite heavy hype. Distributor Naga Vamsi, who had earlier defended the film, admitted after release that audiences ultimately decide the verdict. On the other hand, Saiyaara and the 3D animated Mahavatar Narsimha delivered beyond expectations, showing that innovation still has space alongside spectacle.

The success of Lokah and Little Hearts is more than just a box-office story—it’s a reminder to Indian cinema that the audience’s loyalty lies with authenticity.

BOX

Key takeaways from recent hits

Content over stars : Audiences respond more to strong stories than flashy effects.

: Audiences respond more to strong stories than flashy effects. Relatability : Films like Little Hearts work because they echo real-life emotions and experiences.

: Films like Little Hearts work because they echo real-life emotions and experiences. Fresh perspectives : Debut directors and unconventional casting bring originality to the table.

: Debut directors and unconventional casting bring originality to the table. Sustained impact : Movies built on genuine emotions remain relevant long after trends fade.

: Movies built on genuine emotions remain relevant long after trends fade. Word-of-mouth power: Positive buzz can transform modest films into runaway hits.



