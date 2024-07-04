Smriti Biswas passes away aged 100, Hansal Mehta says ‘thank you for blessing our lives’

Mumbai: Known for her work in Bengali, Hindi and Marathi films, veteran star Smriti Biswas passed away aged 100 at her home in Nashik, Maharashtra.

The actress passed away due to age-related problems on July 3, according to media reports.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Instagram to pay tribute to the iconic actress, who started her career in acting as a child artist. Mehta shared a panoply of pictures of the actress from her younger and older days.

“Go away in peace and to a happier place dear Smritiji. Thank you for blessing our lives. RIP Smriti Biswas,” he wrote as the caption.

After making her acting debut as a child artiste, Smriti Biswas worked in films made by iconic names such as Guru Dutt, V Shantaram, Mrinal Sen, Bimal Roy, BR Chopra, and Raj Kapoor.

She starred alongside actors such as Dev Anand and Kishore Kumar to name a few in notable films. Smriti Biswas’s tryst with cinema started the Bengali cinema “Sandhya” in 1944.

The actress, who celebrated her 100th birthday in February, then went on to work in movies such as “Ragini” in 1947, “Aparajita“, “Abhimaan”, 1954’s “Shaheed-E-Azad Bhagat Singh”, “Dilli Ka Thug” and “Chandni Chowk” to name a few.

Her last film was “Model Girl” in the 1960s. She quit acting after marrying S.D Narang in 1960.

The late star is survived by her two sons, Rajeev and Satyajeet.