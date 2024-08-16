Sobhita ranks second on IMDb’s popular celebrities list; surpasses Bollywood biggies

Sobhita Dhulipala is riding high on a wave of success, capturing attention both for her professional achievements and personal milestones. Recently, the actress received widespread acclaim for her performance in the English film "Monkey Man," and her work dubbing Deepika Padukone’s voice in "Kalki" was also met with praise. Adding to her joy, Dhulipala recently got engaged to her long-time partner, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya.

In a surprising turn of events, Sobhita has clinched the second spot on IMDb's list of popular Indian celebrities, surpassing even the legendary Shah Rukh Khan. This remarkable ascent has left both fans and industry insiders astounded. The top spot on the list was secured by the rising star Sharvari, with Kajol and Janhvi Kapoor following in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

On the professional front, Sobhita has recently completed filming for her highly anticipated Bollywood project, "Sitara," which has further heightened expectations among her fans.

Following her engagement, there is growing curiosity about whether this new phase in her personal life will open up more opportunities in Tollywood. Although Sobhita has already made a notable impact in the Telugu film industry with several successful projects, her engagement has spurred speculation about potential new roles. Only time will tell if this significant personal milestone will translate into even greater professional success in the Telugu cinema landscape.