Just In
Sonakshi Sinha’s fierce first look from ‘Jatadhara’ revealed
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the makers of the upcoming supernatural action-thriller Jatadhara unveiled an intense and captivating first-look poster of Sonakshi Sinha. Marking her Tollywood debut, Sonakshi will be seen in a powerful and never-seen-before avatar, leaving fans intrigued about her dynamic role in the film.
Directed by Venkat Kalyan and starring Sudheer Babu in the lead role, Jatadhara blends elements of mythology, action, and the supernatural. The film promises to deliver a visually stunning and gripping cinematic experience, with Sonakshi portraying a role that demands immense strength and depth.
The film's journey began with a grand muhurat ceremony in Hyderabad on February 14, attended by prominent industry figures. Currently, the team has moved to Mount Abu, where an elaborate jungle set has been constructed at Maukaa Studios to bring the film’s mystical world to life.
Produced by Zee Studios’ Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna Arora, Aruna Agarwal, and Shivin Narang, the film also has Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora as co-producers, while Divya Vijay and Sagar Ambre serve as creative producers.
Sonakshi, who will begin filming on March 10, expressed her excitement about playing a character rooted in ancient legend and supernatural power. With high-octane action sequences and a gripping narrative, Jatadhara is already creating significant buzz and is expected to be one of the most anticipated films of the year.