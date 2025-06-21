Sonia Aggarwal stuns as gritty cop in ‘Gift’ teaser

The much-anticipated teaser of Gift, an investigative crime thriller directed by Pa Pandiyan and headlined by actress Sonia Aggarwal, was unveiled on Friday to an enthusiastic response from fans and cinephiles. Sonia Aggarwal, who plays a determined police officer in the film, shared the teaser on her official X handle, captioning it, “Here’s the #Gift Movie Teaser.”

The teaser sets the stage for a high-stakes crime narrative, with Sonia's character front and center as she tackles a deeply complex rape case. In a gripping monologue, she reflects on her career as an officer who has solved several criminal cases. Yet, she admits that this particular investigation remains stagnant, making it the most challenging case of her career.

The teaser emphasizes her relentless pursuit of justice. Sonia’s character declares that regardless of how cunning the perpetrators are, law enforcement must stay multiple steps ahead—“200 per cent more,” as she puts it. The teaser subtly hints that the culprits may be monitoring the police's every move, raising the stakes further.

As the visuals unfold, tension escalates with Sonia finally announcing a breakthrough in the case. The teaser closes with her impactful line: “Wait and watch!” — a promise of gripping developments to come.

Gift also stars Birla Bose, Super Good Subramani, Crane Manohar, Sasi Laya, and Rekha in key roles. The film has music composed by Amara CV, cinematography by Rajadurai, and editing handled jointly by David Ajay and Ganesh.

Produced by director Pa Pandiyan, with Vedivelu Kamalakannan as co-producer, Gift is shaping up to be a thought-provoking crime drama that delves into the psychological and procedural challenges faced by law enforcement in solving sensitive cases.